Lee D. Van Landuyt: Korofsky offers blind, non-partisan justice

Blind justice demands that law be interpreted with an open mind, without bias and without prejudice. Roman and Greek scholars developed this basic concept. Our founding fathers wholeheartedly embraced this important idea and wrote it into our Constitution.

On April 7, one candidate will be elected to a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Special interest groups are hard at work to influence the outcome of this election.

The incumbent candidate, Dan Kelley, a self-proclaimed ultra conservative, was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court with no previous experience as a judge, by Gov. Scott Walker. He is a commercial litigator and represented Wisconsin Republicans in a federal trial over the lawsuit challenging the 2010 redrawing of legislative districts (deliberate gerrymandering). His office is located in the Republican Party headquarters.

The challenger is Jill Karofsky, a politically independent judge. She is an elected Dane County Circuit Court Judge. She’s been an Assistant Attorney General serving as the state’s Violence against Women resource prosecutor and was a deputy District Attorney.

The choice is clear. A starker contrast between candidates is hard to find. Justice is blind, unbiased and unprejudiced. Partisanship should have no place in our court system.