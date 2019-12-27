Lee D. Van Landuyt: The importance of all local papers

With this in mind, I express my sincere appreciation for the editor of the paper you are holding in your hand right now. Editors frequently are out in the community collecting information or reading over information to print. The outstanding job editors perform every week is a direct benefit to all who live and shop in this area. The professionalism and organization editors possess are evident in each and every paper they print.

My father was in the newspaper business all of his working life. He spent most of those years working for the Kenosha News. He was also the owner of the Princeton Times Republic during the late 50s and early 60s. I was with him for this entire period of time and experienced first-hand the joys and pitfalls of owning a local newspaper. He frequently found himself walking a tightrope. The majority of readers expressed appreciation for his long hours and hard work. But, some residents frequently badgered him primarily about political issues. They felt that their views were the only ones worthy of publication and railed against any other point of view. Interestingly enough, their displeasure was always confined to my father’s office. They were not willing to write or express their personal biases openly. They didn’t want to have their name in print or publicly reveal their narrow political views. This, to my way of thinking, was and still is the height of hypocrisy. My father was often threatened by these folks with cancellation of their newspaper subscriptions or the withdrawal of advertising dollars that would directly affect the paper financially.