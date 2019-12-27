Lee D. Van Landuyt: The importance of all local papers

All print newspapers convey and chronicle local news and events to the community at large. These papers inform citizens of past, current and future activities and milestones. It is in everyone’s best interest to support this public service and subscribe to or buy their local newspaper so this valuable community service will thrive.
With this in mind, I express my sincere appreciation for the editor of the paper you are holding in your hand right now. Editors frequently are out in the community collecting information or reading over information to print. The outstanding job editors perform every week is a direct benefit to all who live and shop in this area. The professionalism and organization editors possess are evident in each and every paper they print.
My father was in the newspaper business all of his working life. He spent most of those years working for the Kenosha News. He was also the owner of the Princeton Times Republic during the late 50s and early 60s. I was with him for this entire period of time and experienced first-hand the joys and pitfalls of owning a local newspaper. He frequently found himself walking a tightrope. The majority of readers expressed appreciation for his long hours and hard work. But, some residents frequently badgered him primarily about political issues. They felt that their views were the only ones worthy of publication and railed against any other point of view. Interestingly enough, their displeasure was always confined to my father’s office. They were not willing to write or express their personal biases openly. They didn’t want to have their name in print or publicly reveal their narrow political views. This, to my way of thinking, was and still is the height of hypocrisy. My father was often threatened by these folks with cancellation of their newspaper subscriptions or the withdrawal of advertising dollars that would directly affect the paper financially.
Unfortunately, there are some who continue to threaten editors behind closed doors. Editors are constantly faced with daily decisions as to what can be published and what must be discarded due to the objections and threats of the nameless few. Fortunately, facts are still facts and truth is still truth. It was a sad day when the expression “fake news” became the buzz word and truth was replaced by “alternative facts.”
As a former participant in the publishing of a local paper and a seeker of truth, I sympathize with the thankless work publishers and editors alike must frequently face in their own pursuit of truth. This is especially relevant these days in this nation’s self-destructive political division. More than ever, we need to support our local papers. Without them, we are doomed to selective reporting, unreliable and frequently false blogs, posts and tweets from disreputable persons seeking to mislead others.
Lee D. Van Landuyt,
Hillsboro