In the Feb. 5, 2017, issue of Psychology Today, Mark Van Vugt, Ph.D. wrote an article entitled “7 Steps to Becoming a Dictator." What follows is a summation of what he wrote. In order to subdue free citizens and strengthen an unquestioning power base, one must:
1) Be surrounded by loyal kin and friends who can be trusted to protect and greatly advance family interests.
2) Use force to curb public protest, butter up the military and appear to restore order.
3) Tout the economy, demand large national projects and promise jobs.
4) Get rid of all political enemies.
5) Create a perceived common enemy. (Dictatorships feed on imaginary external threats).
6) Accumulate power by manipulating the hearts and minds of citizens. Control the media or, even better, own the media. Mock media with divergent views.
7) Build buildings, erect statues and distribute portraits in your honor, and get the church on your side.
Donald Trump exhibits all seven of these traits in spades! How much longer will his destructive predispositions be tolerated? And when will his Republican enablers fulfill their oath of office and hold him accountable?
Lee Van Landuyt,
Hillsboro
