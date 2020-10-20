 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Barrett obeys teachings of her church
0 comments

Letter: Barrett obeys teachings of her church

{{featured_button_text}}

Amy Coney Barrett is a Catholic who embraces and obeys the teachings of her church. For this she has received scorn and undisguised hatred from the mass media.

Joe Biden is a Catholic who says he is personally opposed to abortion, yet he wants to get the right to unlimited abortion passed through Congress and signed into law — and use public money to subsidize it.

The Catholic Church teaches that abortion, the deliberate killing of innocent human life, is an intrinsically evil act — it is evil at all times, everywhere, and in every situation — no exceptions. For his stand on abortion Joe Biden is loved by the same mass media that spurns Judge Barrett.

I anticipate that on Judgment Day, Amy Coney Barrett will hear Jesus say to her, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Come share your master’s joy.” (Matthew 25:21) Will He say the same to Joe Biden, or will He ask, “What profit is there for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?” (Mark 8:36)

Tom and Melanie Frei

Tomah

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News