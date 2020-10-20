Letter: Barrett obeys teachings of her church

Amy Coney Barrett is a Catholic who embraces and obeys the teachings of her church. For this she has received scorn and undisguised hatred from the mass media.

Joe Biden is a Catholic who says he is personally opposed to abortion, yet he wants to get the right to unlimited abortion passed through Congress and signed into law — and use public money to subsidize it.

The Catholic Church teaches that abortion, the deliberate killing of innocent human life, is an intrinsically evil act — it is evil at all times, everywhere, and in every situation — no exceptions. For his stand on abortion Joe Biden is loved by the same mass media that spurns Judge Barrett.

I anticipate that on Judgment Day, Amy Coney Barrett will hear Jesus say to her, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Come share your master’s joy.” (Matthew 25:21) Will He say the same to Joe Biden, or will He ask, “What profit is there for one to gain the whole world and forfeit his life?” (Mark 8:36)

Tom and Melanie Frei

Tomah

