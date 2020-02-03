Letter: Church's personal sacrifice shows true leadership

Did you see the Jan. 3 tweet from Jason Church where he stated “Soleiman led proxy wars resulting in the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition forces, including my friends and colleagues” and then thanked President Trump for his bold decision in fighting against our enemies? Over 400,000 have viewed the tweet, and the responses were positive and supportive!

On Christmas Day, Fox News ran a poignant segment with Congressman Brian Mast of Florida, Congressional candidates Jason Church of Wisconsin and Rob Jones of Virginia. All three men served in the military, and all lost their legs while deployed overseas. They discussed the challenges of being separated from their families over the holidays, as well as the difficulties veterans face once home.

A week earlier Fox News had interviewed U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Jason Church supporting President Trump’s policy on Afghanistan. I was struck by these four men’s determination to continue to serve their country even after their personal sacrifices overseas on behalf of Americans.

