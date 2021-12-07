LETTER: Feed My Starving Children seeks Tomah's help again

“Sometimes you do not know where to begin.”

I wrote those words over two years ago when I wrote an article for the newspaper. It was a way for me to start a discussion about finding people to volunteer to help us pack meals for the upcoming Tomah Area Feed My Starving Children MobilePack that was being planned for the next year. I asked what people were doing the weekend of July 9-10 of 2021. That was when we had planned to host our sixth Tomah Area MobilePack. (Yes, I said, sixth!) But that did not happen. We had made plans to hold the MobilePack but had to cancel the event because of the world-wide pandemic. There still is uncertainty going on in the world today about the pandemic. But hunger did not stop because of the pandemic. The leadership group that has brought the MobilePack to Tomah has met and decided that we would like to hold our sixth MobilePack in July of 2022. And that is where that question that I started off this article comes to my mind. Sometimes you do not know where to begin.

It makes me think of how we started this mission over ten years ago. Our leadership group said yes to bringing a MobilePack to Tomah to package 100,000 meals, to bring together 500 volunteers and to try and raise $25,000. When we were planning that first MobilePack, all those numbers seemed insurmountable. But we prayed. We put our trust in God and asked for God’s help in succeeding in our goals. I prayed for God to help us. For it says in the Bible, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” -Proverbs 3:5-6 And we did succeed. The roadblocks were knocked down, and our paths were made straight.

We also built our trust in you. The people of the Tomah area! We needed you to help us to accomplish our goals and you exceeded all expectations! When we were done with what we thought at the time was to be a one-time event, we talked about maybe doing another. We took a year off and planned our next event for 2013. We prayed and trusted in God. And the people of the Tomah area again. Then again, and again, and again. From that first MobilePack that we held in 2011 over 2,500 incredible people of the Tomah area has come to the fairgrounds to help package over 600,000 meals to send to their brothers and sisters in Christ to help them survive. We have also raised over $110,000 to help pay for these meals.

Will you help again?

"For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me." – Matthew 25:35

The dates have been set for our next MobilePack. July 8-9 we will be packaging food at the Tomah fairgrounds. We plan to package over 100,000 meals. We will need to raise $25,000 for this event. If you would like to donate to this cause, please write your checks to: Feed My Starving Children. In the memo line of your checks please write in #2207-O4IEA. Please send your checks to Tammy Hewuse at 404 Vandervort St, Tomah, WI 54660. If you have any questions, please call us at 608-343-5727 or email us at fmsctomah@gmail.com.

For updated information you can access our Facebook page – Tomah Area MobilePack. We will be accepting volunteers in June of 2022.

This is our new beginning for the next Tomah Area MobilePack! Please come along on this adventure with us! Come and be the hands and feet of God!

Yours in Christ.

Pastor Fran Hewuse II

Member of the Tomah Area MobilePack Team

