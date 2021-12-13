LETTER: Join Sparta Legion for community holiday feast

Every year, some great people dedicate a little bit of their life to ensure our community enjoys a traditional holiday feast. Over the years we average 800 to 1,000 meals that were prepared and served to the community thanks to those people. This year looks to be another huge event, and your help is needed.

If you can spare a little bit of your time, even an hour, to help support your community for this event, please call the American Legion at 608-269-4411 and leave your contact information. Our volunteer coordinator for this event will call you back and let you know how and when your valuable time can be utilized to the fullest.

Your volunteer time will be appreciated, and remember the meal is free to all comers. Any proceeds left over from donations will be returned to the community through various local charities. We encourage you to take advantage of our delivery service. Takeout and dine-in are available for everyone also.

The event is on Dec. 25 at the American Legion Post 100 at 1116 Angelo Rd. in Sparta. Delivery services are available to those that cannot come by calling the American Legion (608-269-4411).

Also due to increased costs and supply chain issues, we could use a little more help this year. If you would to make a monetary donation, make checks payable to the American Legion Post 100 and put Christmas dinner in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to American Legion Post 100, 1116 Angelo Rd, Sparta, WI 54656.

Tim Hyma

Sparta American Legion Post #100

Community Christmas Dinner Chair

