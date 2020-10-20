Letter: Loren Oldenburg is proven leader

Since his race in 2018, and through his first legislative session, Loren Oldenburg has proven that he is a leader who is dedicated to the constituents of the 96th Assembly District. We need to re-elect this farmer and business owner, who understands the issues we face each day.

Loren is not only a leader in our community but also part of it! He helped our municipalities and citizens overcome the devastation of the 2018 flood. He is presently working with agencies to try and prevent this type of devastation in the future.

Please join me in keeping our voice in Madison by voting for Loren Oldenburg for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly seat on Nov. 3.

Ernie Thackeray,

Tomah

