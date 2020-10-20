 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Loren Oldenburg is proven leader
0 comments

Letter: Loren Oldenburg is proven leader

{{featured_button_text}}

Since his race in 2018, and through his first legislative session, Loren Oldenburg has proven that he is a leader who is dedicated to the constituents of the 96th Assembly District. We need to re-elect this farmer and business owner, who understands the issues we face each day.

Loren is not only a leader in our community but also part of it! He helped our municipalities and citizens overcome the devastation of the 2018 flood. He is presently working with agencies to try and prevent this type of devastation in the future.

Please join me in keeping our voice in Madison by voting for Loren Oldenburg for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly seat on Nov. 3.

Ernie Thackeray,

Tomah

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News