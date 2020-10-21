Letter: Nancy VanderMeer has earned another term

Nancy was a leading proponent of the 2017-19 budget bill that witnessed the largest investment ever in Wisconsin K-12 education. It increased state aid to school districts by $639 million and directed additional money for classrooms.

Two new programs were part of the historic investment in education. The School Mental Health Aid program reimburses schools for costs related to providing mental health to students. The Community and School Mental Health Collaboration grants help schools connect health providers to students.

Nancy was also a leading proponent of the HOPE (Heroin, Opiate Prevention, and Education) program. The bill provides funds for addiction medication fellowships to better assist with the increased case workload, provides a doctor-to-doctor consultation program to act as a resource for doctors who aren’t well versed in addiction medicine and funds new state Department of Justice positions designed to stop drug trafficking into Wisconsin.

Nancy VanderMeer is a hard worker and a good listener. She works well with colleagues on both sides of the political spectrum. Witness that during her terms in office, over 90 percent of new laws had bipartisan support in the state Assembly.