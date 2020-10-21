Letter: Nancy VanderMeer has earned another term

We heartily endorse Nancy VanderMeer for a fourth term as our representative for Wisconsin’s 70th Assembly District. Nancy has many accomplishments in her first three terms, serving on numerous legislative committees, including Agriculture, Tourism, Consumer Protection, Veterans and Military Affairs (vice-chairperson), Health, Labor, and Integrated Employment Committee (vice-chairperson). Nancy has chaired the Rural Development Committee for the past two sessions and has been appointed to serve on the bipartisan Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention.
Nancy VanderMeer joined fellow legislators to promote the Rural Wisconsin Initiative. The initiative focuses on improving K-12 education, health care and technology in small towns and rural areas. She is a strong advocate of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education programs that prepare young people for careers in those fields. Nancy continues to focus on legislation that increases broadband internet access to all areas of Wisconsin.
In her first term in office, Nancy authored the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, Assembly Bill 235. This bill allows doctors already licensed in a compact state to help create, maintain, and enhance access to quality healthcare in our rural communities. In this last session, Nancy was a key mover in re-authorizing the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.
The enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact allows nurses in Wisconsin to cross state lines and provide care as well as nurses in surrounding states to practice in Wisconsin. It is a common-sense approach that is sure to help rural hospitals and clinics.
Nancy was a leading proponent of the 2017-19 budget bill that witnessed the largest investment ever in Wisconsin K-12 education. It increased state aid to school districts by $639 million and directed additional money for classrooms.
Two new programs were part of the historic investment in education. The School Mental Health Aid program reimburses schools for costs related to providing mental health to students. The Community and School Mental Health Collaboration grants help schools connect health providers to students.
Nancy was also a leading proponent of the HOPE (Heroin, Opiate Prevention, and Education) program. The bill provides funds for addiction medication fellowships to better assist with the increased case workload, provides a doctor-to-doctor consultation program to act as a resource for doctors who aren’t well versed in addiction medicine and funds new state Department of Justice positions designed to stop drug trafficking into Wisconsin.
Nancy VanderMeer is a hard worker and a good listener. She works well with colleagues on both sides of the political spectrum. Witness that during her terms in office, over 90 percent of new laws had bipartisan support in the state Assembly.
Nancy and her husband, David Hall, are part of a 200-cow dairy farm operation northwest of Tomah. She understands the needs of her constituents in the 70th Assembly District and works hard to meet their needs. It is our privilege to enthusiastically endorse Nancy for a fourth term in Madison.
Larry and Ann Scheckel,
Tomah
