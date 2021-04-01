Letter: 'We the People' have power to limit government

Looking back at the 2020 summer violence, the November election debacle, the government telling us what we can and cannot do with regard to stay-at-home mandates, wearing masks, whether or not we can go to church, what is a nonessential versus an essential business and now possibly gun control measures, our liberties are being attacked.

Our American founders had the foresight to put into place, in case our government became too powerful, a solution as big as the problem. They wrote Article V to the constitution. Article V says there are two ways to amend the constitution — either by Congress or through a convention of states. The convention of states platform offers a three-part resolution:

1. Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.

2. Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.

3. Term limits on Congress and federal officials.

Now is the time for us to invoke this important tool to return power to the states and “We the People.” Please join us for an informational gathering to be held at Taphouse Twenty (former Ground Round) in Tomah on April 13 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Betty Stoltenberg

Tomah

