I would like to extend my sincerest thank you to the voters of Monroe County on behalf of Rolling Hills residents, family members and staff! I am so grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support that has been given to us.
I recognize the trust and responsibility given to us by the taxpayers and we will work tirelessly to meet the promises we made. We will strive to enhance the quality of care for our residents while being good stewards of Monroe County taxpayer money. I look forward to working with the Monroe County Board and Monroe County administration to make this project and the future of Rolling Hills successful.
Linda Smith NHA,
Administrator,
Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.