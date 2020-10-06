Mary Miller: Why you should care about Supreme Court

Affordable health care is on the line! President Trump and Mitch McConnell’s rush to dishonor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and fill her seat on the Supreme Court will have dire repercussions for many years to come. Please, consider this true account:
My friend retired before she was eligible for Medicare. A year later, Obamacare, otherwise known as the “Affordable Care Act” was rolled out. She had been insured through Anthem for $400 a month. As soon as ACA was rolled out, Anthem raised her renewal premium for the same policy to over $900 a month. She immediately got on the exchange for ACA. It was a messy rollout, but not nearly as frustrating as getting Anthem to cancel her policy. In spite of three calls telling them NOT to renew her policy, and their assurance that it had been cancelled, it was again renewed at $900 a month. It took over 10 hours on the phone and three months to get it cancelled and to get her three months of automatic premium payments reimbursed.
Getting insurance through the ACA exchange took about three hours on the phone after the internet process failed. She said it was well worth the time. Because she was recently retired and had no income, she got the same policy Anthem offered at $900 a month for only $49 a month through the ACA - same coverage, same doctor!
The perpetual Republican attempt to declare the ACA illegal is again scheduled to come before the Supreme Court just one week after the Nov. 3 election. If that suit is successful, ACA is gone. Not only will over 23 million Americans lose their health insurance but, guaranteed affordable coverage of preexisting condition is also stripped from over 130 million American citizens. The current COVID-19 crisis will most certainly drive that number much higher.
Justice Ginsberg was one of the votes upholding the legality of the ACA in 2015. A Trump-appointed replacement would spell the end of affordable healthcare for nearly one-third of Americans at a time when it is desperately needed. Republicans favor the “for profit” healthcare market, but we know that we cannot depend on the private insurance market. We know their track record far too well. The rich do get richer at everyone else’s expense.
We should all care about the Supreme Court Justices. That’s why I believe that Justice Ginsberg should not be replaced until after the January 2021 inauguration. By the way, do you have any pre-existing conditions?
Mary Miller,
Richland Center
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!