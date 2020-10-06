Mary Miller: Why you should care about Supreme Court

Affordable health care is on the line! President Trump and Mitch McConnell’s rush to dishonor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and fill her seat on the Supreme Court will have dire repercussions for many years to come. Please, consider this true account:

My friend retired before she was eligible for Medicare. A year later, Obamacare, otherwise known as the “Affordable Care Act” was rolled out. She had been insured through Anthem for $400 a month. As soon as ACA was rolled out, Anthem raised her renewal premium for the same policy to over $900 a month. She immediately got on the exchange for ACA. It was a messy rollout, but not nearly as frustrating as getting Anthem to cancel her policy. In spite of three calls telling them NOT to renew her policy, and their assurance that it had been cancelled, it was again renewed at $900 a month. It took over 10 hours on the phone and three months to get it cancelled and to get her three months of automatic premium payments reimbursed.

Getting insurance through the ACA exchange took about three hours on the phone after the internet process failed. She said it was well worth the time. Because she was recently retired and had no income, she got the same policy Anthem offered at $900 a month for only $49 a month through the ACA - same coverage, same doctor!