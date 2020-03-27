Mary Nugent: Vote 'yes' for equitable maps

Fair maps would require our elected officials to conduct a transparent and impartial process that will not unfairly benefit the party in power during the 2021 redistricting. Wisconsin's constitution states, "At its first session after each enumeration made by the authority of the United States, the legislature shall apportion and district anew the members of the senate and assembly, according to the number of inhabitants." (Article IV). At the same intervals, the legislature also reapportions congressional districts pursuant to federal law. By voting on maps drawn by an independent nonpartisan commission with an opportunity for public review, Wisconsin legislators will accomplish their constitutional apportionment duty. Gerrymandering, where the party in power draws the boundaries of voting districts to their advantage, is improper whether it is done by Republicans or Democrats.