I am aware that the question of why we need to be in the nursing home business?
Others say I will never need a nursing home and there are lots of other nursing homes in the area I could go to.
Well you couldn’t be more wrong. County nursing homes are the ones that take the ones that no other facility will take due to more challenging medical and behavioral needs of the residents who live in the county.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the population of over age 65 with dementia will double in the next 20 years. A lot of nursing homes will not take these citizens. Example: At one time a county board supervisor was very against having a nursing home. One day came and he was in the need of memory care. No one would admit him due to all his needs, but the county nursing home took him as his family was grateful they were able to be part of his life and seeing all the programs that are available to keep them occupied.
Times are changing, and county nursing homes are having studies done which share if the need is there. The WIPFLi study provided that in Monroe County the need was there and recommended 50 bed SNF nursing home to take advantage of additional Medicaid reimbursement, and they also recommended a 24-bed CBRF and a 24-bed RCAC to provide services needed in the county. It also said that the county, because of its extensive draw area, could continue to serve its historical graphic draw area.
The population that resides in the homes are the taxpayers who have invested in the county nursing home. They wish they were home, but all does not work out as planned. A lot of caregivers give all of themselves to keep their loved ones at home and putting their loved ones in a nursing home is never predicted, but it does happen, and some caregivers pass after showing they gave their all.
A lot of numbers are being thrown out about the county-run nursing home and how much it costs to run. Remember one reason everything that is looked into is to keep the cost down, and it would go down rapidly when a new facility was built no matter where it's located. I pray that one was not needed, but that was an impossible prayer. My thoughts that we need a county nursing home to make sure all taxpayers receive the care when they need it, eldercare is too valuable not to support for the day we never thought will come.
Nursing homes are under the thumb of state and federal government surveys to make sure your loved ones are getting the best care ever.
Please support our county nursing home!
Mary Von Ruden,
Sparta
Mary Von Ruden represents District 7 on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors.
