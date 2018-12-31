Happy New Year to Tomah and its residents.
My name is Mary Von Ruden. I am asking you to help me understand why Tomah is a better location for the nursing home? My issue is all the money the taxpayers have spent for the last year with nothing to show for it, but the price is up over $4 million dollars and removing a historical location since the 1850s.
Monroe county needs a nursing home, so I am looking for why is a 20-minute drive is an issue. My phone number is 608-269-5163. I am asking: Why I should change my mind. Thank you and looking forward to hearing from you as I have an answering machine to take messages.
Mary Von Ruden,
Sparta
Von Ruden is a member of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors representing the Seventh District.
