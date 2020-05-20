Mike McCabe: Brother, can you spare a stamp?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Conservatives used to be fond of saying that government’s purpose should be limited to defending the shores and delivering the mail.

Those passing themselves off as conservatives today seem intent on crossing delivering the mail off that short list. The U.S. Postal Service is bracing for a $13 billion loss in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. USPS didn’t get any help in the multi-trillion-dollar relief packages approved by Congress and signed by the president. And with USPS facing the prospect of running out of money by September without emergency assistance, the White House and congressional Republicans continue to refuse to throw a lifeline.

The postal service provides so many vital services necessary for our nation to operate during the COVID-19 crisis — including delivering life-saving medications and food as well as enabling voting by mail — and unlike other delivery services is obligated to serve all Americans regardless of where they live. As someone born and raised in rural Wisconsin on my family’s dairy farm, I know how critically important that is.