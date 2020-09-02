Mike McCabe: Tiptoeing around America's emergencies

Another national emergency is economic inequality. Even before the pandemic struck, the poor in our country were getting poorer, the rich were getting richer and the middle class was gradually disappearing. COVID-19 made a serious crisis far worse. Just since March when the pandemic hit our country with full force, the nation’s billionaires got billions of dollars richer while working-class families lost jobs and in many cases their homes and life savings as well.

One week we’re told we’ll build back better and the next we’re told the pre-pandemic economy was the greatest of all time and will be again very soon. What we’re not told is that there will be an all-out war on economic suffering in the form of a modern-day equivalent of Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration or a national Basic Income Guarantee. We’re not even told that unearned income like capital gains will be taxed as much as earned wages in your America, my America.

A third national emergency is racial and social injustice. With mass protests throughout the land — sparked by George Floyd’s murder and more recently seven shots fired into Jacob Blake’s back and fueled by accumulated grievance over countless other atrocities — we’re told in no uncertain terms the police will not be defunded. We’re not told how policing could be re-imagined or at least demilitarized.