Nancy VanderMeer: Flattening the curve vs. total containment

I join many citizens throughout the state and a large number of my colleagues in the legislature in being appreciative of the magnitude of the challenges that Gov. Tony Evers and his administrative team have been faced with in dealing with this unprecedented public health crisis. Additionally, I’m appreciative of many of the steps that have been taken to help contain and control the spread of COVID-19 since he declared a statewide public health crisis on March 12.

On top of that, I’m grateful that yesterday, after extending the “Safer at Home” order to May 26 last week, the governor put together a plan for the state to re-open. However, after reviewing his plan and comparing that plan to the federal guidelines for “Opening Up America Again,” I think it’s lacking in a number of areas, primarily, there are a number of impractical and virtually insurmountable goals provided that are extensively more stringent than federal guidelines, and there’s no criteria provided for a more local or regional approach within the state as is suggested in the federal guidelines. Having no criteria provided for a more local or regional approach means that individuals that live next to Perch Lake in Sparta have the same restrictions as those that live next to Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.