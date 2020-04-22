Nancy VanderMeer: Flattening the curve vs. total containment

I join many citizens throughout the state and a large number of my colleagues in the legislature in being appreciative of the magnitude of the challenges that Gov. Tony Evers and his administrative team have been faced with in dealing with this unprecedented public health crisis. Additionally, I’m appreciative of many of the steps that have been taken to help contain and control the spread of COVID-19 since he declared a statewide public health crisis on March 12.
On top of that, I’m grateful that yesterday, after extending the “Safer at Home” order to May 26 last week, the governor put together a plan for the state to re-open. However, after reviewing his plan and comparing that plan to the federal guidelines for “Opening Up America Again,” I think it’s lacking in a number of areas, primarily, there are a number of impractical and virtually insurmountable goals provided that are extensively more stringent than federal guidelines, and there’s no criteria provided for a more local or regional approach within the state as is suggested in the federal guidelines. Having no criteria provided for a more local or regional approach means that individuals that live next to Perch Lake in Sparta have the same restrictions as those that live next to Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.
One of the elements of the governor’s plan is that every Wisconsin resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 can get a lab test, and to achieve that, his goal is 85,000 tests a week or approximately 12,000 tests a day. For reference, as of April 20, Wisconsin had completed 51,102 tests total since the public health emergency was declared. Partnerships have been announced recently to increase capacity, but are we supposed to wait until that massive ramp up has been achieved to move forward? I thought the overall goal was flattening the curve, not total containment.
The vast majority of individuals throughout the state understand the severity of this crisis and have taken it upon themselves to observe pertinent federal, state, and local guidelines for their safety and the safety of their families, friends, co-workers and neighbors. They have sacrificed their regular health care needs and mental health treatment has been disrupted. At this point in dealing with the crisis, I’m asking that we take a much more aggressive approach to re-opening the state and allowing for individuals to take more personal responsibility for their welfare as opposed to being forced by government to sacrifice their livelihoods, and I plan to vehemently support efforts to do so.
Republican Nancy VanderMeer, Tomah, represents the 70th Assembly District.
