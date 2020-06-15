Nancy VanderMeer: Happy June Dairy Month

All that said, one of the best and easiest ways I’ve heard to help Wisconsin dairy farmers this month comes from my friend and Monroe County Farm Bureau president Jack Herricks, who, when recently interviewed for a news story, said that something as simple as picking up and drinking an extra gallon of milk helps. I checked with him, and he says that picking up and eating an extra pail of ice cream or making an additional trip to Culver’s helps, too.

Legislatively, we achieved a significant accomplishment this session by securing $8.8 million for a newly created Dairy Innovation Hub at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville, and UW-River Falls to re-prioritize and restore focus on dairy innovation in Wisconsin. The universities will use the funds for faculty positions, postdoctoral fellows, research farms, labs and equipment. We recently received a progress update on the innovation hub, and they’re off and running, both with securing needed personnel and launching new, innovative research projects to benefit the industry. For more information on the Diary Innovation Hub and to stay updated with its progress, you can follow online at: https://dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu/.