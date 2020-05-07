Nancy VanderMeer: Regional approach needed to re-open economy

Why do you think these economic development regions exist? It’s because different regions of our state have fundamentally different economies. Are there similarities? Absolutely, but there are numerous differences between the assortment of industries that thrive in different parts of the state based on a variety of factors, including distinct demographics, geography, natural resources and other characteristics. Look at Western Wisconsin; there are four separate economic development regional partnerships covering the whole west side of the state because of the unique aspects of their regional economies from Dickeyville all the way up to Superior.

I share all of that to get to the primary point I’m trying to convey. We need a local and regional approach to re-opening up our economy, and we need one as soon as possible. As I alluded to last week in a statement, the “Badger Bounce Back Plan” that Gov. Tony Evers released unnecessarily utilizes criteria that’s overly restrictive and goes above and beyond federal guidelines. Most importantly, the governor’s plan is not one that takes into account the unique aspects of our local and regional economies. It’s a one size fits all approach, and has been proven over and over on issue after issue, subjecting our local communities to the direction and whims of those from the south central and southeast part of the state won’t do the job in the rest of the state.