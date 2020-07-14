NANCY VANDERMEER: Workforce agency problems are real

You may have seen that the state missed out on some funds we believe we’re eligible for through the federal relief package related to that one week waiting period. Some of that has to do with when the federal legislation was passed, when our response legislation was passed and when rules were developed to receive the aid, and as a legislative body we plan to do what we can to clarify that and receive the full benefit we believe we’re eligible for from the federal government.

For potential claimants, to apply for benefits or get specific information related to unemployment benefits, individuals should first visit, https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/.

Unfortunately, there has been a huge problem with individuals being able to file their claims, receive a response related to their claims and for individuals throughout the state to receive the benefits they’re entitled to. Since March, my team and I have invested a tremendous amount of time working with individuals from throughout the district to help them both file claims and move claims forward in the process. We have several successes to report on that front, but daily, I still receive contacts from individuals who haven’t been notified about their claims since March. This absolutely breaks my heart, brings me sadness and also angers me that individuals are not able to receive basic government services in a time of unparalleled need.