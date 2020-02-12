Nellie Pater: Experience, commitment key qualifications for mayor

As the primary election for Mayor of Tomah draws near, the citizens of Tomah will go to polls to decide which candidate will move to April 2020 election.

As a candidate, I have represented Tomah’s’ citizens as a council member from 2007-15 and served as mayor from 2016-18. I have overseen many business and community projects within the city of Tomah. In the past I have used my voice representing our citizens to best serve our community in a positive way.

When elected to the office of mayor, my priorities will be to listen to the concerns of the community. My goal is to keep all citizens informed on the issues concerning our local community. In addition I plan to serve in the promotional process of development as the city moves forward. My focus will be to push for a much-needed fire and ambulance facility providing services for all members of our community and closely monitor both the design of the Winnebago park project and the ATV/UTV ordinance, along with other important issues within our community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}