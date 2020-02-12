Nellie Pater: Experience, commitment key qualifications for mayor

As the primary election for Mayor of Tomah draws near, the citizens of Tomah will go to polls to decide which candidate will move to April 2020 election.
As a candidate, I have represented Tomah’s’ citizens as a council member from 2007-15 and served as mayor from 2016-18. I have overseen many business and community projects within the city of Tomah. In the past I have used my voice representing our citizens to best serve our community in a positive way.
When elected to the office of mayor, my priorities will be to listen to the concerns of the community. My goal is to keep all citizens informed on the issues concerning our local community. In addition I plan to serve in the promotional process of development as the city moves forward. My focus will be to push for a much-needed fire and ambulance facility providing services for all members of our community and closely monitor both the design of the Winnebago park project and the ATV/UTV ordinance, along with other important issues within our community.
I will work hand-in-hand with the city administrator and create the position of a financial manager to monitor spending. I will also work to create a city human resource manager to address employee issues. Doing this, I will make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. Focus on the relationship between council representatives and their district constituents by working together to foster positive results.
It is my sincere hope to earn your confidence, support and most importantly your VOTE bringing me one step closer to being your mayor.
I need your vote on Feb. 18. Your vote will bring me one step closer to providing you with a positive outlook for the future of Tomah.
So please exercise your rights, get out there and vote on Feb. 18.
Nellie Pater is a candidate for Tomah mayor.