Nona Smith: Debbie Carney helpful, caring county treasurer

To the voters of Monroe County: I am writing to encourage you to vote for Debbie Carney, our current Monroe County treasurer, in the Aug. 11 primary election.

Debbie has had a commitment to Monroe County for the last 34 years. She was very conscientious as my student at Tomah Junior High School and has continued that trait as our county treasurer. She has been married to Bill Carney for 33 years, and they have one daughter, Cassie.

Debbie has a degree in accounting and has been working in the treasurer's office since the age of 24. Some of her duties include calculating and printing all the property tax bills, collecting and recording all real estate money received and as the depository for all county offices. She assists the public with land descriptions, mapping, valuations, ownership, address and tax status questions. She is also the administrator for Monroe County for the U.S. government system for award management, such as grants, flood disaster money and other related funding mechanisms which helps to lower the county levy and a myriad of other responsibilities. Her job description is two pages long.