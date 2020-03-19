ON TRACK IN TOMAH by ROGER GORIUS: Tomah's response to COVID-19 threat

"Please see the Public Works and Utilities Department for garbage questions. Recycle bins are temporarily going to be used as garbage receptacles starting the week of March 23. A drop off for recyclables will be at the city shop at 515 E Monowau St. until further notice. You may call 374-7431 with questions and concerns.

"Tomah Transit will not operate between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further notice.

"The public is asked to limit personal contacts as much as possible during this difficult time. Please be patient and we will work through issues as they arise.

"Office staff are continuing to work and are available for questions or concerns by phone and then by appointment as necessary."

This is a list of what we are currently doing. It does not cover all aspects of the city, but it is comprehensive. As this situation evolves, there may very well be other restrictions placed on the city. We will respond accordingly, and I have informed the council that I will keep them apprised if or when the situation should change. I want to stress that if you have concerns or questions, please try our websites or calling in to the offices before coming in person. The more we limit one-on-one contact, the better chance we have to beat this thing.