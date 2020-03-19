ON TRACK IN TOMAH by ROGER GORIUS: Tomah's response to COVID-19 threat

Hello, Tomah. Usually I would begin by saying that I wish to cover all the fantastic things going on in our great City. Today we need to talk a bit more seriously and discuss the changes we are facing and possibly will face in the new age of coronavirus, or as I will refer to it, Covid-19.
By the time you read this you will likely be aware that the city had a press conference Wednesday, March 18 pertaining to what specific actions we are taking and what you as citizens can expect from your local officials and public employees as we navigate the rather muddy waters that this nationwide, if indeed not worldwide, event has presented us.
I want to start by saying that anything stated in this article is at this time relevant and accurate. However, things are moving quickly, and we are adapting continuously as we receive new information and mandates from both state and federal levels.
Further, I would like to remind everyone that these are trying times for all. Consideration, compassion, generosity and selflessness are now more than ever the words we need to live by. Our nation has seen worse than this and come through just fine. Follow the guidelines and keep social distance while limiting contact with groups. Above all, be kind to one another; it is a completely new world. Now the transcript from this morning’s press meeting.
"Good Morning. My name is Roger Gorius and I am the city administrator for the city of Tomah. Last evening I and the department heads met with the city council and brought them up to speed on the actions taken to date concerning Covid-19 and efforts to prevent its spread. I would like to take a moment to relay to the public those actions as well.
"City hall offices will be closed to the public to limit exposure to Covid-19 at this time. Please call 374-7423 or 374-7426 to schedule an appointment for absentee voting or voter registration.
"We will not be accepting in-person cash or check payments until further notice.
"Office hours on March 18 will be from 2:30-4 p.m. to allow access for Municipal Court. If you do not need to appear, you may make your court payments in the drop box, online at our website at www.tomahonline.com, the GOVPAY link is under the Court tab. Our paycode for court is 5008.
"Tax payments may be dropped off in the drop box located next to the front doors on Superior Avenue, mailed in to 819 Superior Ave., Tomah or made online at tomahonline.com on the home page. No in-person payments are accepted at this time.
"Ambulance payments may be dropped off in the drop box located next to the front doors on Superior Avenue, mailed to 819 Superior Ave., Tomah, or made online at tomahonlie.com on the Home page. No in-person payments are accepted at this time.
"We have suspended all park shelter rentals at this time for rentals through May 2019. All recreation activities have been cancelled until further notice. Spring program registrations will be postponed until further notice.
"Absentee voting and voter registration will be by appointment only. Please call 374-7426 to schedule a time, and we will accommodate after speaking on the phone. Online absentee ballot requests can be made at myvote.wi.gov if you are currently a registered voter and have not moved or changed your name. If you need to register after March 18, you must do so in the clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day. Proof of residence is required to register.
"Bartender applications and liquor licensing paperwork can be dropped off at the drop box located at the front entrance. Inspections will be postponed until further notice of these facilities for renewal purposes.
"Other licensing, such as transient merchant, taxicab drivers and taxicabs, farmers market and building inspection permits are available online and can be dropped off in the drop box with payment or mailed, or you may reach our departments by phone and an appointment may be scheduled if necessary.
"Pet licenses are due by March 31, which may also be mailed in with appropriate documentation and the licenses will be returned by mail upon processing.
"Water and sewer payments must be mailed or placed in the drop box at the front entrance of city hall.
"Tax payment deadlines are set by state statute, and we are not authorized to extend or alter due dates in accordance with state law. Late payments are accepted through April 7 without penalty.
"Police department lobby is limiting foot traffic to the front vestibule.
"The library is closed to the public. There are online services available. Please visit their website.
"The Senior Center is closed to the public with the exception of the loan closet. Loan closet items can be picked up or dropped off by calling 374-7476 for an appointment.
"Please see the Public Works and Utilities Department for garbage questions. Recycle bins are temporarily going to be used as garbage receptacles starting the week of March 23. A drop off for recyclables will be at the city shop at 515 E Monowau St. until further notice. You may call 374-7431 with questions and concerns.
"Tomah Transit will not operate between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further notice.
"The public is asked to limit personal contacts as much as possible during this difficult time. Please be patient and we will work through issues as they arise.
"Office staff are continuing to work and are available for questions or concerns by phone and then by appointment as necessary."
This is a list of what we are currently doing. It does not cover all aspects of the city, but it is comprehensive. As this situation evolves, there may very well be other restrictions placed on the city. We will respond accordingly, and I have informed the council that I will keep them apprised if or when the situation should change. I want to stress that if you have concerns or questions, please try our websites or calling in to the offices before coming in person. The more we limit one-on-one contact, the better chance we have to beat this thing.
I would close this article by asking everyone to be patient and stay the course. I feel blessed, and I hope you do as well, to live in a community that has such spirit and caring. I understand these are uncertain times, and uncertainty is an ugly veil to look through. Just remember this, too, shall pass and it is up to us to come out the other side better for it. Keep safe, Tomah, follow the protocols, be kind to one another and remember, now more than ever, I consider it a privilege and an honor to be your city administrator.
Roger A. Gorius is the city administrator for the city of Tomah.