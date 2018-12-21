Hello Tomah and a very happy holidays to all. As I sit to write this article, I would first like to wish everyone a safe and wonderful holiday season filled with the ones you love most and that very special feeling of peace that comes this time of year. And what a year it has been.
When we started 2018, we had many projects lined up and much to get accomplished. I never dreamed we could come this far this fast. In the beginning of the year, we had a great deal of open land that, as I look back, filled up nicely and very quickly. Tomah Health is moving at a rapid pace, and every time I pass by it has transformed just a bit more. I have enjoyed working with the staff at the hospital. Phil Stuart and Eric Prise have been excellent in keeping us informed and bringing updates to us on a regular basis. Believe me, with the pace they are going, that is no small undertaking. Thank you both, and to all the staff, for the wonderful campus and vision you are bringing Tomah. I look forward to its completion.
Another change in our city is one very close to me. Literally across the street. As we all recall the former Tee Pee Supper Club had run on hard times. In steps 3rd Gen. They approached my office with a proposal to purchase the site, demo and construct a multipurpose building housing retail, dining and apartment space. What they required from the city was assistance with building codes, fire codes and all the other requirements that come with a project of this magnitude. I brought the matter to the council, and we discussed what steps we as a city could take to ensure the project went well. Since its concept, this project has worked closely with the city every step of the way. As construction began we were honored to be awarded a $250,000 grant for brownfield development. Simply put, the state was awarding grants to cities that had blighted property in their downtown corridor and were looking to clean it up and make usable commercial development. We applied, and in early spring, the lieutenant governor presented us with the grant award on site with construction happening as we spoke in the background. The next step was to commit as a city by entering into a builder's agreement. This is common practice, and in light of the project being in the heart of TID 8, it was an easy choice for the council since future tax revenue would help drive the project. And the rest, to paraphrase, is becoming history.
The 3rd Gen reclamation project of the former Tee Pee site is nothing short of amazing. My office looks directly onto the construction site, so I have seen daily the change before my own eyes. The outside is looking even better than the design plans we were presented. In addition, one other perk I have is working closely with the mayor, who as we all know is busy with his restaurant opening. I have been inside now and with very little effort, you can easily visualize how the space will look. Both 3rd Gen and Mike Murray have gone to great lengths to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to Tomah. This will become a destination stop for many locals and visitors alike. Work continues at a dizzying pace, and we will all soon see for ourselves the finished project. Good luck to Murray. It is an amazing undertaking on his part and one sorely needed in Tomah. Moreover, thank you to 3rd Gen for taking the leap of faith on this and helping restore the downtown. It is truly appreciated.
Other areas of the city have been just as busy. Just last summer we stood and broke ground for an expansion of the Toro facility. This project began all the way back in 2017 when the company first contacted the city with the possibility of an expansion. At that time, they were looking at all their corporate sites to see where they could make the most impactful investment. I was sure we could make Tomah a very attractive location and with the help of the common council and some very dedicated city employees, we gave them an offer they did not turn down. To begin with, we opened TID 9 to offset some of the impact on infrastructure improvement needed. We also made very clear how much the Toro Company meant to Tomah − not just as a business but as a partner in development and job creation. Moreover, Toro stepped up. They committed over $30 million in an expansion of a state-of-the-art paint facility. Not only does this help in their product production, the company took steps to reduce phosphorus output, which in turn helps the city to maintain permits with the Department of Natural Resources for our waste water treatment plant. These steps were taken at cost to the company not as a requirement. It just made sense, so they did it. We are very thankful for the forward thinking they showed during construction. The building is up and getting ready for occupancy and production. It was a whirlwind construction job, but it looks great.
However, there was much more than that. When the rains came last summer and devastated so many of our fellow Wisconsinites, Toro came through then as well. My office was contacted as well as Tina Thompson, head of our Chamber and CVB, and the company asked if we would assist in getting supplies to fill trailers donated by Toro to bring much needed relief to cities, towns and villages impacted by the flooding. It went over so well here in Tomah that Toro committed trailers on site in the stricken areas. This was a selfless act by a large member of the Tomah family that literally changed the lives of impacted victims. This more than ever shows the true meaning of giving when it most mattered. I have thanked them publicly and do so now again. Well done, Toro, and to all your employees. However, I would be remiss if I did not give thanks to all the members of all the communities that stepped up during the rain disaster to help their neighbors and fellow community members. That’s Wisconsin.
We at the city keep busy as well. The walking trail has been expanded and will be surfaced when the spring comes. The community restroom is all but completed − some minor surfacing to do in the spring and we will open it to the public. The new splash pad at the aquatic center was a big hit this summer, and we will keep working on our parks and shelters to bring the best Tomah has to offer to our residents and visitors to the community as well.
Earlier I mentioned Tina and the Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau. I want to thank Tina, her staff and all the Chamber and CVB members for partnering with us at the city to bring great events such as Music on Milwaukee Street, the hometown heroes events and all the other events too numerous to name. It's relationships with organizations such as the Chamber, Rotary, Lions, Our Town Tomah and all the others that are moving the city forward and getting Tomah noticed. In addition, remember the goal is never to try and one up any other community, the goal is to share all that is unique and wonderful about our community and its citizens with others.
It's December in Tomah. Snow is on the ground, and a chill is in the air. Christmas is only days away and Santa is making all the last-minute preparations for his big trip around the world. May this season bring joy and peace to the entire world and may all of you be blessed in the coming year. We all have gifts to share with the world, and in doing so we make it a much brighter place. So go forth, be kind, and share all that is wondrous in your lives with strangers and loved ones alike.
The year 2019 marks my seventh year as your city administrator, and not a day goes by that I am not grateful that the good Lord saw fit to bring Cathy and me to Tomah.
Merry Christmas, Tomah.
Roger A. Gorius is city administrator for the city of Tomah.
