Pat Testin: Respect and reform are the answers

I recently re-watched a video posted on Facebook by the Sparta Police Department in May of 2018. In the video, officers explained why they chose their line of work. Many answers were given, but three stood out again and again — respect for the community, commitment to duty, and a desire to overcome challenges. As someone who has participated in ride-alongs and gotten to know many of our local law enforcement officers, I know that the vast majority entered the profession for the same noble reasons.

Tragically, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has served as a stark reminder that this is not always the case. In the aftermath, many made their voices heard in peaceful protest. Unfortunately, others chose to compound the tragedy by committing senseless acts of violence, looting and destruction. Emotions are high, and division seems to rule the day.

How do we move forward? Repaying violence with violence is not the answer. Neither is pretending that problems don’t exist. We have to tackle the problem the American way — by respecting one another, engaging in dialogue and working toward solutions.