Patrick Testin: Forging a path toward cleaner water

Ensuring our access to clean water has been a priority of mine as a state Senator, and I’m pleased that the legislature is moving forward on the issue.

Early in 2019, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, created the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality. Speaker’s task forces usually only involve members of the Assembly, but I reached out to Rep. Vos, and at my urging, he agreed to involve both houses of the legislature. I and fifteen of my colleagues from both sides of the aisle came together and travelled across the state, gathering information and seeking solutions.

In early January, we released a package of legislation that will help ensure that we have cleaner water in Wisconsin both today and in the future. I authored four of the bills that the Task Force introduced, each of which addresses the question of water quality from a different angle.

For people who have contaminated wells, the first and most important step is to remedy the situation so that they can drink and use clean water. That’s why I introduced a bill with Reps. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, and Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, that invests one million dollars in the state’s well compensation program while also expanding eligibility for that program.