Patrick Testin: Vice President delivers thank-you message

Thank you. Those two words say a lot − and during this pandemic, our friends and neighbors deserve to hear those words more than ever. From the nurses, doctors, and staff in our hospitals and clinics to the service personnel working at grocery stores and gas stations, it takes real people to keep our communities running, and those folks deserve to be recognized for their contributions.
Recently, Vice-President Mike Pence came to Wisconsin to share the nation’s gratitude with some of the workers who are on the frontlines of producing the resources we need to win our fight against COVID-19 − the men and women who manufacture ventilators at GE Healthcare in Madison.
This facility in Madison is one of the places where dedicated Americans have been working tirelessly to supply the sudden demand for ventilators — an astonishing demonstration of both the power of the free market and the resilience of the American spirit.
Since the earliest days of the outbreak, President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force that Pence leads have worked around the clock to curb the spread of the deadly disease and ensure that healthcare providers have the tools they need to save American lives. Meanwhile, the White House has forged vital partnerships with the private sector, coordinating with manufacturers all over the country to rapidly ramp up production of the equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients and protect healthcare workers from infection.
Textile manufacturers quickly converted their factories to produce gowns, gloves and respirator masks. Distilleries began churning out bottles of hand sanitizer. Those conversions posed their own unique challenges, but ventilators are a much more complex and sensitive product. They’re also the most urgently needed piece of medical equipment in the world right now, as availability of ventilators literally determines whether patients live or die in COVID-19 hot spots.
The federal government and our manufacturers have really stepped up to meet the challenge of our times. FEMA, the Strategic National Stockpile and President Trump’s Project Air Bridge have worked to provide the state of Wisconsin with personal protective equipment in excess of what our governor has requested.
That’s a truly breathtaking accomplishment, and the men and women who made it possible deserve to know that they are personally responsible for preventing countless deaths — no less than the doctors and nurses caring for COVID-19 patients.
Vice President Pence pointed out the enormity of this accomplishment to the Wisconsin workers who are helping to make it a reality.
“I’m told at the present moment we’ve managed through our national stockpiles to distribute some 11,000 ventilators, many of which were made here ... and across the nation,” Pence told the GE Healthcare workers, adding that the U.S. is on pace to meet the goal of producing 110,000 new ventilators in just 100 days.
“Because of all of your efforts and because of what the American people have done, no American who has required a ventilator has been denied a ventilator,” the vice president added.
It’s not easy to fight an invisible enemy like COVID-19 – but together, we are strong. The vice president’s trip to personally thank Wisconsin manufacturing workers on behalf of a grateful nation is a powerful gesture that will strengthen our collective resolve as we fight and win this battle.
Republican Patrick Testin, Stevens Point, represents the 24th state Senate District.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!