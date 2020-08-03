PETE PETERSON: Brandt is effective Register of Deeds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is my endorsement to support the reelection of Deb Brandt as the Monroe County Register of Deeds. The reasons I recommend Deb Brandt to be retained are many. First of all is because of her successes in this position and her knowledge of the big picture duties which collect and protect and preserve historical records.

As the incumbent Register of Deeds for the past 7½ years, Deb has spent countless hours researching and implementing updated procedures which insure your records are properly recorded and safeguarded. Other accomplishments include an improved process for recording deeds, and an improved process that allows customers the ability to electronically request birth, death and marriage and divorce certificates through Official Records Online.

A new program that she recently launched is the Military Honors program. The program rewards those who have served in the military by protecting and preserving military records for veterans and their families. These highly confidential records have been digitized and preserved. They are protected and are not available for the public to search either in person or remotely due to their personal nature.