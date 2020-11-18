Public educators deserve our thanks

Everyone plays a part in educating our children, but each of you makes it your daily mission. Thank you to everyone — bus drivers, cooks, maintenance personnel, teacher aides, librarians, school nurses, teachers, administrative staff and school board members — for working so hard to provide a quality PUBLIC education to our Monroe County students.

This year as you deal daily with this pandemic and its effects on students and their families, you and your families, and your classrooms, we salute you for your dedication and persistence. We know that you all continually strive to give our children a safe learning environment and the opportunity to fulfill their potential. We appreciate your commitment as every year you are faced with the task of doing more with less.

Thank you for consistently setting high expectations for our students and for encouraging them to set high expectations for themselves. Your belief in each student results in each student’s success. We suspect that you often don’t know when your smile, compliment or words of encouragement have turned a student’s day around. They do!

We continue to support you through the challenges you face daily. We are proud of our PUBLIC school communities. We thank you!

Sincere congratulations.