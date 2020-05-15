Rebecca Kleefisch: A guide to 'Safe at Work'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin has fresh hope for an eventual “return to normal” with the most-recently issued emergency order to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but the “new normal” may temporarily look a little different.

The construction industry knows what that’s like. After the coronavirus swept the country, construction workers − like delivery people, truckers, grocers and others − kept working, albeit with even more stringent safety standards. That’s why Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin and its members stand ready to help our neighbors and friends in the economy navigate how to re-enter this state of “semi-normal” … safely. We have done it, and we want to share how.

Construction can’t really press “pause” indefinitely. Hospitals need improved infrastructure to get people well in better ways. Families need infrastructure maintained to protect drinking water, ensure electricity and keep communication open. Businesses, schools, governments and households need infrastructure built for evolving expectations and growing needs.

So, when COVID-19 started ripping through our nation, the construction industry had to act fast to figure out how to achieve both safety and continued results. Turns out they were good at solving that puzzle, because building safely is what they do every day.