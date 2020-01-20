Robert Firlus: 'Trespasser' prescient on military drones

A few Easter Sundays ago, the south door at the Juneau County Justice Center opened and she walked out into the sunshine of Easter Sunday after four days in jail. She was convicted of trespassing at Volk Field.

The lady had come from Madison at the invitation of an open-house at Volk Field to observe what the U.S. was doing in training for using drones. She had been a vocal critic on the use of drones in targeting individuals outside the U.S. Somehow she was considered to be trespassing at Volk Field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two sheriff's deputies escorted her off Volk Field. She was cited for trespassing. Recently, the U.S. military used drones in Iraq to kill an Iranian general near Baghdad. The assassination resulted in the Iraqi parliament passing a resolution to remove the U.S. military from Iraq. The U.S. Congress is currently interested in passing a resolution to limit the president’s authority in going to war against Iran without congressional approval.

It’s was the lady’s mouth and not her feet that got her convicted of trespassing.

Robert Firlus,

Mauston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.