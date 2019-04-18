On Earth Day, we celebrate Wisconsin’s beautiful outdoors, honor the late U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin − the father of Earth Day, and recommit to protecting our environment for generations to come. As an outdoorsman and native-Wisconsinite myself, I have a great respect and reverence for Sen. Nelson, who championed sustainability and environmentalism in Washington while never forgetting his Wisconsin roots.
As your representative, I’m fighting to ensure Wisconsin has the tools and funding to protect our natural resources. I am proud to serve as the co-Chair of the Upper Mississippi River Basin Congressional Task Force and also sit on the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. I believe that together, Democrats and Republicans can work to restore the Mississippi and our river habitat and conserve our precious ecosystems.
Additionally, I am a strong supporter of the Paris Climate Agreement and the Climate Action Now Act, which will require the president to create a new plan for the United States to meet our contributions to the Paris Climate Agreement by 2025. Last Congress, I fought for the inclusion of conservation partnership programs and funding in the farm bill and have voted to promote clean energy and limit carbon emissions.
Not only is it important we protect the environment for our children and grandchildren, but also for our outdoor economy. According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, the tourism and outdoor recreation economy contributes $9.7 billion annually and supports 129,000 jobs in Wisconsin. Without a strong environment, our outdoor economy could suffer.
This Earth Day, I encourage you to talk to your family, friends and neighbors about why protecting Wisconsin’s outdoors is important to you. If you have ideas about how Congress can help with the conservation effort, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office and make your voice heard. Conserving our environment today leads to a healthier Wisconsin tomorrow.
