Ron Kind: Congressman ready to assist farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin’s farmers, farm workers and farm families are the backbone of our rural economies, providing for our local communities and selling our world-renowned exports like Wisconsin dairy, pork and cranberries around the world.

Our farmers ensure we have reliable, safe and affordable food production here at home, producing the food that appears on our plates every day and giving us the option to eat local and organic. Without the dedication of our farmers to growing and providing our nation’s food, our communities would be much different places. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, family farmers have demonstrated resilience as well as dedication to maintaining the way of life that means so much to Wisconsin.

That’s why I am continuing to fight to make sure farmers get every advantage during this difficult time. As our agricultural industry across the state continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to remind farmers that programs and loans are in place to assist including:

USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, using money Congress included in the CARES Act.

U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Loans, including up to a $10,000 grant that does not need to be repaid.

The Paycheck Protection Program.

Economic Impact Payments.

USDA Farm Service Agency loans.