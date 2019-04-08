Once again, the health care that Wisconsinites rely on is being used as a political football. Late last month, the administration instructed the Department of Justice to put pressure on our courts to repeal the entire Affordable Care Act, potentially toppling our entire health care system and causing millions of Wisconsinites to lose their coverage.
The damage could be catastrophic: drug prices would rise, Wisconsinites on Medicare could lose access to care, and anyone living with a pre-existing condition could see their insurance costs skyrocket or be denied coverage entirely.
The stakes are higher than ever.
I believe in putting Wisconsin patients over Washington politics. Last Friday, I sat down with concerned Wisconsinites to hear directly from them about the importance of protecting people living with pre-existing conditions. Many shared stories about how the Affordable Care Act saved their lives, and gave them peace of mind when battling unimaginable hardships like cancer, major surgeries, and long recovery periods.
Our health care system is not perfect, but we’re working every day to make it stronger. Instead of repealing the Affordable Care Act without a viable replacement, we need to work together to lower costs, strengthen our care system, and ensure Wisconsin families keep their coverage.
Recently, I helped introduce a new bill that will protect people with pre-existing conditions, lower health insurance premiums for Wisconsin families, ban insurance companies from selling junk health insurance plans, and give states more power to innovate and invest in enrolling more people for affordable health coverage. I am proud to support this bill and will continue to fight so every Wisconsinite − regardless of where they live or what pre-existing conditions they live with − has access to quality, affordable healthcare.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.