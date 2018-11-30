From Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to access health care coverage through the Marketplace. With fewer than 20 days to enroll, it’s important that you take the time to visit Healthcare.gov and get covered for the year ahead.
Signing up for healthcare coverage is an important first step in staying healthy. Being covered gives you peace of mind with preventive services, access to care and financial protection in the event of an emergency.
The open enrollment period is the best time to get healthcare coverage or make changes to your current plan. The last day to enroll or change your coverage for 2019 is Dec. 15. If you don’t have health care coverage through your employer, then you should act during this time period or you may miss out, unless you qualify for a special enrollment period. Even if you signed up for coverage last year and like your plan, there may be additional coverage options or changes to your plan for 2019.
If you have questions about the 2019 open enrollment period or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, visit Healthcare.Gov or call 1-800-318-2596.
My office can also help answer questions about the open enrollment period or help connect you with a Marketplace specialist to find the best plan for you and your family. You can call my office toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or visit Kind.House.Gov. I have talented caseworkers on my staff that are happy to meet with you and connect you to the resources you need.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District.
