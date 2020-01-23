Ron Kind: Foxconn not living up to promises

Wisconsin families work too hard to let the government waste their money. In the spirit of former Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Bill Proxmire, I am continuing his work shedding light on government agencies and projects that waste your hard-earned tax dollars.
In 2017, former Gov. Scott Walker signed the largest tax break ever made between a state and a private company, offering Foxconn − a Taiwanese company − more than $3 billion in Wisconsin taxpayer incentives, with another $1 billion from local governments, to manufacture consumer electronics in our state. Additionally, the state of Wisconsin guaranteed 40% of the project loans for local governments. In exchange, Foxconn pledged to bring 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin workers and families.
You have free articles remaining.
Since then, unsurprisingly, Foxconn has not made good on its promises to Wisconsinites. Instead of constructing a 22 million square foot manufacturing plant, they are still in the process of completing a 1 million square foot factory. After buying buildings to house “innovation centers” two years ago in several cities, including Eau Claire, not a single center has opened and none of the 1,200 jobs have been filled. Foxconn didn’t even meet the job threshold required to qualify for state money in 2018 although millions of taxpayer dollars have gone to consulting firms working on the project.
Wisconsin taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for former Governor Walker’s mistakes and Foxconn’s broken promises. Governor Tony Evers has worked diligently to renegotiate the contract since taking office in 2019, but more safeguards should have been put in place from the start to ensure that Foxconn wouldn’t receive Wisconsinites’ hard-earned money if they didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Rest assured I will continue to keep a close eye on how the government is using taxpayer money and fight against government waste.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.