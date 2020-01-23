Ron Kind: Foxconn not living up to promises

Wisconsin families work too hard to let the government waste their money. In the spirit of former Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Bill Proxmire, I am continuing his work shedding light on government agencies and projects that waste your hard-earned tax dollars.

In 2017, former Gov. Scott Walker signed the largest tax break ever made between a state and a private company, offering Foxconn − a Taiwanese company − more than $3 billion in Wisconsin taxpayer incentives, with another $1 billion from local governments, to manufacture consumer electronics in our state. Additionally, the state of Wisconsin guaranteed 40% of the project loans for local governments. In exchange, Foxconn pledged to bring 13,000 jobs to Wisconsin workers and families.

Since then, unsurprisingly, Foxconn has not made good on its promises to Wisconsinites. Instead of constructing a 22 million square foot manufacturing plant, they are still in the process of completing a 1 million square foot factory. After buying buildings to house “innovation centers” two years ago in several cities, including Eau Claire, not a single center has opened and none of the 1,200 jobs have been filled. Foxconn didn’t even meet the job threshold required to qualify for state money in 2018 although millions of taxpayer dollars have gone to consulting firms working on the project.