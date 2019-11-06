Health care open enrollment is here. During this time, Wisconsinites have an opportunity to purchase quality, affordable health care plans or make changes to their currents plan on the exchange. But folks shouldn’t wait. The open enrollment period lasts from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. For those with Medicare health plans, changes can be made up until Dec. 7. To sign up or learn about options, visit healthcare.gov.
When looking at coverage options, it is important for Wisconsinites to know that many plans offer no-cost preventive care and that premium tax credits are still available to help people afford plans. On average, premiums will be lower for 2020 than they were in 2019.
I encourage everyone to take advantage of the open enrollment period by reviewing their options and choosing a plan that works best for them. Quality coverage is a key part of improving the health and well-being of our communities, and I will continue to work to ensure all Wisconsinites have access to affordable health care.
If you have questions about signing up, want to talk through your options with a trained professional, or find an open enrollment event near you, call 211 or visit GetCovered.WI.gov.
If you have questions about how to access resources or need to be put in touch with the right person to help you sign up, you can call my office at 1-608-782-2558 or visit kind.house.gov.
