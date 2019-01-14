A government shutdown − even a partial shutdown − can have a major impact on the lives of Wisconsinites. According to the Office of Personal Management, over 3,000 Wisconsinites have been furloughed or are working without pay during the shutdown.
Many Wisconsinites have reached out to my office or stopped me while traveling throughout the state to ask how this shutdown will impact the services they rely on. While information on the shutdown remains fluid, I can provide a few answers to frequently asked questions about the shutdown:
I am a federal employee. Will I receive pay for furloughed work? I hope so. Last week, I voted in favor of the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act which would ensure that both federal workers who were forced to work without pay OR were blocked from doing their job would receive pay. These payments would be made as soon as possible, regardless of scheduled pay dates. The bill passed with bipartisan support in the House and the Senate. I am hopeful the President will sign the bill.
Will I continue to receive my Social Security payments? Yes, the Social Security Administration is open and will continue to process and mail checks. If you have issues or questions about your Social Security payments, please reach out to my office.
Will the VA continue to operate? Yes, the VA will continue to stay open. Pensions and benefits will also continue to be processed and distributed.
I am on Medicare. Will I still be able to see my doctor? Yes, existing Medicare patients can still see their health care providers.
I am a farmer waiting for a Farm Service Administration Loan. When will I get my loan? Unfortunately, all FSA offices are closed, and payments have stalled to all farmers. If you are a farmer and have questions about loan payments or other issues, please call my office.
I rely on food assistance programs to feed my family. Will SNAP be funded? Your SNAP (or FoodShare) benefits for the month of February may be distributed earlier than expected. Please contact my office if you have questions or concerns. This program is federally funded, but administered by the state of Wisconsin.
Will my mail delivery continue? Yes, the U.S. Postal Service is self-funded and mail will continue to be delivered.
I am a small business owner and am waiting on an SBA loan from the Small Business Administration. When will I get my loan? The partial government shutdown affects the SBA. Delays are possible, but you should immediately contact your lender.
Can I get a new passport? Unfortunately, the partial government shutdown impacts the U.S. State Department. Although the State Department operations may be closed, you should confirm your appointment with your local passport office. The shutdown might impact the facility housing a local passport agency.
Will I be able to file my taxes? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service is impacted. An updated plan is in the works, but in the interim taxpayers may call my office or 1-800-829-1040 for general information.
I also suggest checking my website for updates, calling my office for more information, or following me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @RepRonKind.
If you live in western or central Wisconsin and would like to be connected to one of my caseworkers, contact my office by calling toll free (888) 442-8040 or by visiting my website at kind.house.gov.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District.
