As a born-and-raised Wisconsinite, hunting and fishing have been passions of mine since I was young and are traditions that I have passed on to my own sons. My love of hunting and the outdoors has led to my work protecting our natural resources and increasing sportsmen’s access to public lands across Wisconsin. As hunting season continues, and with the nine-day gun deer hunt just around the corner, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and taking advantage of the Wisconsin outdoors together.
I know many Wisconsinites are looking forward to this year’s gun deer hunt, which begins on Nov. 23. As this date approaches, make sure you’re keeping safety in mind. Treat every gun as if it is loaded. Always point the gun in a safe direction. Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire, and alcohol and guns are a toxic combination.
In addition to those simple rules, Wisconsin hunters need to be cautious about deer suffering from Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD has the potential to devastate deer herds, and CWD-positive deer have been found in or within 10 miles of Dunn, Chippewa, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Portage, Wood, Crawford, Richland and Grant counties. As an avid hunter who has passed the tradition down to my sons, I know how important maintaining a healthy deer herd is to both Wisconsin’s heritage and economy.
It’s crucial that we maintain a healthy deer herd. That is why I was proud to introduce my bipartisan bill to manage and prevent the spread of CWD. The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Act will bring scientists, local officials, and hunters to the table to combat CWD. This bill will support state and tribal efforts to develop and implement management strategies and support research regarding the causes of CWD.
During this gun deer hunting season, I hope you return with not just a deer but also lasting memories. Have fun and stay warm out there!
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
