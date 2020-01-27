Ron Kind: Make your community count in 2020 census

This year, every household in America will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. Mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the nonpartisan U.S. Census Bureau, the census counts every person living in the United States. The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the United States has counted its population since 1790.

Each year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to programs based on census data, and the results of the 2020 census will determine how funding flows into our communities for the next decade. Over $9 million in federal funding is at stake in Wisconsin for services that support hospitals, schools, senior centers and job training centers, and programs like Medicaid, Medicare, Pell Grants and Head Start. Additionally, census data affects infrastructure funding for highway planning and construction and grants for public transit systems.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is imperative that Wisconsinites are counted in these decisions − particularly in rural areas, which have historically been under-counted. If the count is incomplete, these critical programs risk losing funding. That’s why I encourage you all to participate in the 2020 Census. Your voice deserves to be heard and a few minutes of your time will ensure that your community receives the resources it needs.