The beginning of the New Year and a new Congress bring new opportunities. This chapter of our representative democracy will require cooperation and focus from both Democrats and Republicans. Progress will only be possible in a divided government if we put our differences aside and work together.
In 2018, I traveled across Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, hosting listening sessions and roundtables to hear directly from you about the issues that matter most to you and your family. Wisconsin’s farmers, workers and families joined me and helped me bring the voice of Wisconsin back to Washington.
In 2019 and beyond, I look forward to bringing your voice with me as I fight to move Wisconsin forward. Together, we’re going to work to lower healthcare costs, resolve the farm crisis facing Wisconsin’s small and family farmers, invest in better infrastructure here in our state and make higher education more affordable and accessible. And, we’re going to do it all while practicing fiscal responsibility so we don’t leave the next generation saddled with more debt.
I hope you can join me at a future listening session in a community near you and add your unique voice to the conversation. In the meantime, I invite you to follow me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@repronkind) or visit kind.house.gov, where you can subscribe to my e-newsletter and receive updates on future events in Wisconsin.
Onward!
