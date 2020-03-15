Ron Kind: Partisan lawsuit threatens affordable health care

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it plans to hear Texas v. U.S., a partisan lawsuit to strike down protections for people with pre-existing conditions and the entirety of the Affordable Care Act. The lawsuit was initially led by former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and former Gov. Scott Walker.

The ACA has provided millions of Wisconsinites with quality, affordable health care coverage and created protections for people with pre-existing conditions. If this lawsuit is successful, more than half of Wisconsinites could lose their coverage, putting health care for 2.5 million Wisconsinites who live with a pre-existing condition and 207,000 Wisconsinites who purchased their health care on the ACA exchange at risk.

The threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) becoming a potential health crisis serves as an important reminder that access to quality, affordable health care cannot be used as a political football. We need to be doing everything we can to make sure people can get the care they need when any illness strikes. That’s why last year, I voted to allow the House of Representatives to intervene and defend the ACA on behalf of the American people. And since I’ve served as your representative, I have consistently voted to protect access to quality, affordable health care. Our neighbors across the state rely on the ACA to provide the health care that families need. Health care is too important to Wisconsin families to be the victim of a partisan agenda, and our nation will benefit far more from collaboration.