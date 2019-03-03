Wisconsinites are blessed to live in the most beautiful place on earth. Born and raised here in western Wisconsin, I spent my childhood enjoying the great outdoors, learning how to hunt, fish, and explore the Driftless region and all that Wisconsin has to offer. As my boys were growing up, my wife Tawni and I taught them how to hunt, and the importance of protecting our natural resources for the next generation.
I know how important Wisconsin’s outdoor traditions are to Wisconsinites across our state, which is why I’m fighting to ensure we have the resources and tools we need to protect our land and pass on the Wisconsin way of life.
This week, I look forward to voting for a package of conservation bills that will permanently authorize the Land and Water Conservation fund, designate over one million acres of wilderness across the country, and protect over one million acres of land from destructive practices.
Last week, I introduced the Target Practice and Marksmanship Training Support Act, a bipartisan bill that will give our state fish and game agencies more flexibility to use existing funds from firearm sales to build or update public shooting ranges. Our shooting ranges give future and current hunters safety education courses, a place to practice and help pass on the tradition of hunting and responsible gun ownership.
If you have thoughts on how Congress can better protect our outdoors for future generations, please contact my office by visiting kind.house.gov or by calling 1-888-442-8040. Together, we can work to ensure our kids and grandkids enjoy the same great Wisconsin outdoor traditions we enjoy — and live in a healthier, more sustainable state.
