Since Dec. 22 of last year, Wisconsin farmers, workers and families have been forced to bear the brunt of political dysfunction in the form of a partial government shutdown. This shutdown is impacting Americans across the country and is driving us all into our political corners, casting civility aside and blocking any path forward toward a compromise.
We can all agree that it is long past time to reopen the government. While negotiations to find an end to the shutdown have been reported, Republicans and Democrats still need to get in the same room so we can have a meaningful discussion about how to move forward.
We know that our immigration system is broken and badly in need of repair. Instead of refusing to work together, I’m proposing a compromise. I’ve created a plan with common-sense solutions to the problems that we face − and at no cost to Wisconsinites.
Unlike the president’s request for a $5.7 billion border wall funded by Wisconsin taxpayer dollars, my plan would raise $24 billion for modern border security by fining immigrants living in America without proper documentation or with expired visas. It would also create a path to citizenship for the estimated 12 million immigrants living in America illegally, in turn growing the labor force and creating a sustainable new source of tax revenue.
My plan also focuses on working with local law enforcement on the border to repair and construct infrastructure in the most effective manner. This includes securing our border with modern, 21st-century technology, like drones, vehicle screening, and ground detection systems. The men and women in uniform working on our border know firsthand the intricacies and challenges that securing the vast southern border holds, and should be leading the conversation about how to most efficiently design and construct our border infrastructure.
Finally, under my plan local law enforcement and federal government agencies would work collaboratively to enhance drug interdiction measures at the border, particularly at all ports of entry where the vast amount of illicit smuggling occurs. The drug crisis is hurting communities across Wisconsin and the country, but it will take partnerships at the local, state and federal levels to break the cycle of addiction in our communities. Those partnerships start at our borders.
Fixing our broken immigration system and strengthening our border security will require compromise and a true team effort. It’s time we open the government and work together to move the ball forward.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin Third Congressional District.
