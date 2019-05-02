Wisconsin’s farmers, farm workers and farm families are the backbone of Wisconsin’s rural economy, putting food on our tables and selling our world-renowned exports like Wisconsin cheese, cranberries and pork across the world.
But, life on the farm hasn’t been easy in the last few years. In addition to major farm consolidation, overproduction and low commodity prices, the administration has started a trade war with our historic trading partners, opting for damaging tariffs instead of diplomacy.
The results haven’t helped our economy. In fact, Wisconsin’s rural economy is under even more pressure. According to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, Wisconsin taxpayers have paid $251 million in additional tariffs, and have seen a 30 percent drop in exports subject to tariff retaliation this past December. Even more troubling: there doesn’t seem to be an end to the trade war in sight.
As your Representative, I’m working to ensure our farmers retain and expand access to open market, so we can continue to sell our Wisconsin exports. I have worked across the aisle and across the Capitol to introduce bipartisan and bicameral bills that will take Congress’ trade authority back, as granted in our Constitution. I’m also fighting to put an end to this trade war, so we can rebuild our rural economy.
This week, I’m joining the Farmers for Free Trade “Motorcade for Trade” whistle stop tour, where I’ll meet with farmers from across Wisconsin to discuss the trade war and how to best strengthen our upcoming trade agreements for Wisconsin’s agriculture exporters. It’s important to me that our farmer’s voices are included, which is why I urge you to reach out to my office or attend an upcoming Listening Session in a community near you. You can visit my website: kind.house.gov, or call toll-free 1-888-442-8040 to learn more.
The best ideas come from Wisconsinites, and I take great pride in the opportunity to bring your ideas to Washington.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
