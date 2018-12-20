There’s nothing better than spending the holidays in western and central Wisconsin. Holiday cheer can be found everywhere: from snow-covered bluffs, to the twinkling lights that dot our downtowns and public parks. And I’d be remiss to not mention all of the holiday memories that are made around our kitchen tables sharing a meal with our friends and loved ones.
This Christmas, I’m encouraging you to help Wisconsin’s local dairy farmers and cheesemakers by decking your holiday table with an extra helping of Wisconsin cheese.
America is stockpiling record-breaking amounts of cheese − 1.4 billion pounds, to be exact. Market prices for cheese are shifting, and the escalating trade war is hurting the success of our dairy farmers and cheesemakers as they sell to the American and global markets.
The number of cow herds in our state is down nearly 49 percent since 2003. Our state has seen a major rise in consolidation and farm bankruptcies, and many dairy farmers are going out of business. I’m working with Democrats and Republicans to help alleviate the struggle many of our farmers are facing and am fighting for common-sense policies and trade deals that lift Wisconsin’s farmers up and put them first.
But, it takes all of us doing our part to help our entire community succeed. While we’re eating more cheese than ever here in Wisconsin, we can always do more to help keep Wisconsin “America’s Dairyland.”
Not only does cheese make an excellent addition to hundreds (if not all!) holiday meals, but it also makes a great gift! Touring one of our many cheese factories throughout western and central Wisconsin is a great family activity, and helps teach our next generation about the process and importance of cheese making.
And, as always − shop small this holiday season. Our local cheesemakers and dairy farmers depend on us to buy, drink and eat wholesome Wisconsin dairy products. Doing our part to help our farmers is not only a “gouda” thing to do – it’s also delicious!
From my family to yours – Merry Christmas!
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's Third Congressional District.
