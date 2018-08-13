For generations, Wisconsin’s work ethic and unwavering “can do” attitude have attracted businesses and manufacturers to the state. Our hardworking ancestors instilled a sense of duty and humility in our DNA, which has only grown and transformed our state over time. We don’t do things the easy way here in Wisconsin − we do them the right way, the Wisconsin way.
But Wisconsin’s future of work is being jeopardized. Instead of opening up new markets for our businesses to succeed in, our leaders are closing off markets and walking away from important agreements we made with some of our best allies in global trade. Instead of working together to rewrite and modernize our trade deals, America is reneging on our promises and has made no progress at all in opening new markets. And instead of teaming up to hold countries accountable that are hurting our success in the global marketplace, like China, this administration is taking a go-it-alone approach, isolating the U.S. and hurting our Wisconsin businesses in the process.
This August, I’m traveling across the state, listening to Wisconsin workers about how we can best grow opportunities in Wisconsin, create Wisconsin jobs and strengthen Wisconsin businesses. My tour includes visits with local manufacturers, small businesses, students and roundtables on the impact of tariff retaliation on the rural economy. I know how important it is to be on the ground, listening to Wisconsin workers and farmers about how we can best keep Wisconsin open for business.
If your business or farm is being impacted by tariff increases or tariff retaliation, I want to hear from you. Please call my office or visit my website, and add your voice to the hundreds of Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers that want level playing fields and open markets. You can call toll-free 1-888-442-8040 or visit kind.house.gov.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
