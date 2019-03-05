As I travel across Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, I often hear about the rising cost of prescription drugs, and the financial pinch many Wisconsinites face at the pharmacy. Ninety percent of seniors and about half of all Americans take a prescription drug, and many are paying more than people in other countries for the exact same drug.
It’s no surprise that Wisconsinites want Congress to work quickly to level the playing field and lower the cost of the prescriptions they need to live healthy and productive lives. That’s why I’m focusing on working with Democrats and Republicans to find solutions to this issue and put Wisconsinites first.
In February, the committee on which I serve, the House Committee on Ways and Means, held a hearing on why and how drug prices are rising and how to best work together to end the drug pricing crisis. This week, we will hold a hearing on how we can use a market-based approach to lower the cost of drug prices for Wisconsinites who rely on Medicare. These hearings give us the opportunity to listen to experts on prescription drug pricing and impacted Americans alike, and work together to find quick and impactful solutions.
I look forward to continuing to fight for the healthcare and financial security of all Wisconsinites. We need to continue providing Wisconsin families and seniors the care they need, while working to increase access and lower costs. Together, we can find solutions that help all Wisconsin families.
If you have a story to share about the need for more affordable prescriptions here in Wisconsin, please reach out by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040, or by visiting my website: kind.house.gov.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.