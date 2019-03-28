I never thought the people of Wisconsin would ever think about electing a party that called themselves socialist Democrats, but they did, but we've got RINO Republicans in our party I'm not fond of either.
Between the socialist Democrats and RINO Republicans, they passed legislation to block President Trump's emergency crisis declaration to fund the wall at the southern border to keep the illegals from flooding the border into our nation. A report on television one day said it cost us $70 a day and $7,000 a year for each illegal. President Trump vetoed the legislation.
I don't support socialism or the big government ideology of universal health care, climate change, open borders, abortion or their "Green New Deal" and more. I heard on television that 64 percent of college students would be comfortable living in a socialist county, for heaven's sake.
I've even heard we don't teach American history, world history or teach civics in the school any more. Is that true? I just believe we could do better without big government. We did when I went to school in the 40s and 50s.
I support President Trump. He's a good conservative and supports our constitution, Christian faith and free capitalist system of government. I think our society is just plain spoiled rotten − never satisfied.
Ron Lee,
Tomah
